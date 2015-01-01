Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Norton's Jimmi Howell (left) blocks a shot by Barberton's Sara Thomas in the fourth quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. Norton won 50-41. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Logan Favor (left) and Barberton's Aliyah Rhoden chase a loose ball in the third quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. Norton won 50-41. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Lauren Lucas shoots over Barberton's Macy Ries in the third quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. Norton won 50-41. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Taylor Stinnett (left) shoots under pressure from Norton's Jimmi Howell in the fourth quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. Norton won 50-41. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Sophie Shifferly (right) challenges Norton's Abbey Murawski for the ball in the fourth quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. Norton won 50-41. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Bryana Housley (right) pressures Barberton's Jenna Kelley in the third quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. Norton won 50-41. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Sarah Shearer (right) reaches for the ball held by Barberton's Jenna Kelley in the third quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. Norton won 50-41. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Jenna Kelley (left) passes away from Norton's Bryana Housley in the third quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. Norton won 50-41. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Sophie Shifferly (right) reaches for a ball played by Norton's Jimmi Howell in the third quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. Norton won 50-41. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Jenna Kelley (right) reaches for the ball held by Norton's Sarah Shearer in the third quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. Norton won 50-41. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Taylor Stinnett (left) keeps the ball away from Norton's Abbey Murawski in the third quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. Norton won 50-41. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Jimmi Howell (right) shoots over Barberton's Macy Ries in the third quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. Norton won 50-41. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Abbie Pearce (right) slows Ravenna's Kaylee Compeli driving to the basket in the first quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Savanna Maynard (left) fouls Ravenna's Lauren Calhoun shooting in the first quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Kristen McCausland challenges Ravenna's Avery Robinson for the ball in the first quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ravenna's Dajah Caples (left) and Green's Jenna Trainer tangle for a loose ball in the first quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ravenna's Avery Robinson (left) and Green's Savanna Maynard go for a loose ball in the first quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Savanna Maynard (left) pulls the ball away from Ravenna's Lauren Calhoun in the first quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Abbie Pearce (right) blocks a pass by Ravenna's Avery Robinson in the first quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Abbie Pearce (center) shoots under pressure from Ravenna's Dajah Caples (left) and Avery Robinson in the first quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Abbie Pearce (right) shoots over Ravenna's Jatia Caples in the second quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Jenna Trainer (left) passes around Ravenna's Abbey Frame in the second quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Abbie Pearce (center) drives to the basket between Ravenna's Avery Robinson (left) and Lauren Calhoun in the second quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Jenna Trainer (left) pressures Ravenna's A. C. Chambers for the ball in the second quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green defenders surround Ravenna's A. C. Chambers (center) in the second quarter of play in the Magic and Mayhem tournament at Barberton High School in Barberton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)