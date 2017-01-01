Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Wadsworth's Kacie Evans (32) tries to block Stow's Lexi Petit as she goes to the basket in the fourth quarter Wednesday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. Stow defeated Wadsworth 33-18. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Lizzy Stefanov (left) Wadsworth's E'Anna Won (right) and Stow's Emily Andrassy, underneath the two players, battle possession in the first quarter Wednesday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. Stow defeated Wadsworth 33-18. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Emily Andrasy (center) is fouled by Wadsworth's Taylor Leatherman (11) as Molly Palecek (30) defends in the second quarter Wednesday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. Stow defeated Wadsworth 33-18. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Emily Andrassy (15) pulls down a rebound as Wadsworth's Lexi Lance (13) defends and Maria Busson (22) watches in the first quarter Wednesday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. Stow defeated Wadsworth 33-18. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Lexi Petit (left) shoots over Wadsworth's Maddie Movsesian (24) in the first quarter Wednesday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. Stow defeated Wadsworth 33-18. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Kacie Evans (32) looks to shot as Stow's Lizzy Stefanov (24) defends in the second quarter Wednesday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. Stow defeated Wadsworth 33-18. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Peyton Banks (44) tries to block Stow's Lizzy Sefanov 's shot in the second quarter Wednesday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. Stow defeated Wadsworth 33-18. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Kacie Evans (32) defends as Stow's Lauren Turschak (right) shoots in the fourth quarter Wednesday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. Stow defeated Wadsworth 33-18. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
