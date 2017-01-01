Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tallmadge's Kelsey Rice (center) is pressured by Mogadore's Grace Reilly (left) and Naomi Pollock as she brings the ball up court in the second quarter on Monday in Mogadore. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Demi DeLorenzo (left) is fouled by Mogadore's Jordan Jeter in the third quarter on Monday in Mogadore. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)
Mogadore's Grace Reilly (center) drives to the basket between Tallmadge's Leah Makuch (left) and Kelsey Rice during the first quarter on Monday in Mogadore. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)
Mogadore's Bri Porter (right) goes up for a first quarter shot as Tallmadge's Leah Makuch is there to defend the shot on Monday in Mogadore. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)