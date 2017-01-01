Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tuslaw's Mayci Sales (right) blocks a shot by Manchester's Samantha VanScoy in the first quarter of a Division III sectional tournament game on Wednesday at Tuslaw High School in Tuscarawas Township. Tuslaw won the game 62-35. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tuslaw's Kiera Frascone loses the ball as she is fouled by Manchester's Hadley Frain in the third quarter of a Division III sectional tournament game on Wednesday at Tuslaw High School in Tuscarawas Township. Tuslaw won the game 62-35. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tuslaw's Harmony Miller (right) tries to steal the ball from Manchester's Jordan Campbell in the first quarter of a Division III sectional tournament game on Wednesday at Tuslaw High School in Tuscarawas Township. Tuslaw won the game 62-35. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tuslaw's head coach Josh Hose celebrates a three point shot against Manchester in the second quarter of a Division III sectional tournament game on Wednesday at Tuslaw High School in Tuscarawas Township. Tuslaw won the game 62-35. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tuslaw's Maddy Coss (center) shoots between Manchester's Alexis Thorn (left) and Hadley Frain in the second quarter of a Division III sectional tournament game on Wednesday at Tuslaw High School in Tuscarawas Township. Tuslaw won the game 62-35. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester's Maddy McFadden (center) shoots between Tuslaw's Mayci Sales (left) and Majestic Sales in the first quarter of a Division III sectional tournament game on Wednesday at Tuslaw High School in Tuscarawas Township. Tuslaw won the game 62-35. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester head coach Tucker Pappas (right) directs his defense as Tuslaw's Taylor Leedy looks to inbound the ball in the second quarter of a Division III sectional tournament game on Wednesday at Tuslaw High School in Tuscarawas Township. Tuslaw won the game 62-35. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tuslaw's Alexis Mummertz (left) shoots over Manchester's Alexis Thorn in the second quarter of a Division III sectional tournament game on Wednesday at Tuslaw High School in Tuscarawas Township. Tuslaw won the game 62-35. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tuslaw's Taylor Leedy (left) lays up a shot past Manchester's Alexis Thorn in the third quarter of a Division III sectional tournament game on Wednesday at Tuslaw High School in Tuscarawas Township. Tuslaw won the game 62-35. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tuslaw's Ashley Kohler puts up a three point shot against Manchester in the third quarter of a Division III sectional tournament game on Wednesday at Tuslaw High School in Tuscarawas Township. Tuslaw won the game 62-35. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tuslaw's Majestic Sales (right) shoots over Manchester's Tristan Zavodney in the third quarter of a Division III sectional tournament game on Wednesday at Tuslaw High School in Tuscarawas Township. Tuslaw won the game 62-35. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester's Jordan Campbell (left) drives to the basket past Tuslaw's Ashley Kohler in the first quarter of a Division III sectional tournament game on Wednesday at Tuslaw High School in Tuscarawas Township. Tuslaw won the game 62-35. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tuslaw's Alexis Mummertz (left), Ashley Kohler and Harmony Miller (right) try to steal the ball from Manchester's Samantha VanScoy in the first quarter of a Division III sectional tournament game on Wednesday at Tuslaw High School in Tuscarawas Township. Tuslaw won the game 62-35. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester's Alexis Thorn shoots under pressure from Tuslaw's Mayci Sales in the first quarter of a Division III sectional tournament game on Wednesday at Tuslaw High School in Tuscarawas Township. Tuslaw won the game 62-35. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester head coach Tucker Pappas directs his team against Tuslaw in the second quarter of a Division III sectional tournament game on Wednesday at Tuslaw High School in Tuscarawas Township. Tuslaw won the game 62-35. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tuslaw's Mayci Sales (right) shoots over Manchester's Tristan Zavodney in the second quarter of a Division III sectional tournament game on Wednesday at Tuslaw High School in Tuscarawas Township. Tuslaw won the game 62-35. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tuslaw's Alexis Mummertz (center) and Mayci Sales trap Manchester's Alexis Thorn (left) in the first quarter of a Division III sectional tournament game on Wednesday at Tuslaw High School in Tuscarawas Township. Tuslaw won the game 62-35. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)