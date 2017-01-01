Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Firestone's La'Quasia Johnson (left) guards Wadsworth's Peyton Banks driving to the basket in the first quarter of their Division I sectional final on Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won the contest 85-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Jayda Wallace (left) reaches in to try and setal the ball from Wadsworth's Olivia Chaney in the second quarter of their Division I sectional final on Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won the contest 85-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Savannah Blackwell (left) goes to the basket pressured by Wadsworth's Maddie Movsesian in the second quarter of their Division I sectional final on Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won the contest 85-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Kandyce Wharton (right) challenges Wadsworth's Lexi Lance for the ball in the second quarter of their Division I sectional final on Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won the contest 85-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Kacie Evans (right) grabs for the ball held by Firestone's Si'Ayera Boone in the second quarter of their Division I sectional final on Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won the contest 85-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Tatiana McAdoo (rear) passes over Wadsworth's Taylor Leatherman in the first quarter of their Division I sectional final on Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won the contest 85-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's E'Anna Won (left) pressures Firestone's Savannah Blackwell for the ball in the second quarter of their Division I sectional final on Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won the contest 85-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Kacie Evans guards Firestone's Kandyce Wharton in the second quarter of their Division I sectional final on Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won the contest 85-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Kandyce Wharton (right) drives around Wadsworth's Maria Busson in the second quarter of their Division I sectional final on Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won the contest 85-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Kandyce Wharton pressures Wadsworth's Molly Palecek shooting in the first quarter of their Division I sectional final on Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won the contest 85-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Taylor Leatherman (left) shoots over Firestone's Tatiana McAdoo in the first quarter of their Division I sectional final on Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won the contest 85-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Olivia Chaney lays up a shot past Firestone's Si'Ayera Boone in the first quarter of their Division I sectional final on Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won the contest 85-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)