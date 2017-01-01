Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
St. Vincent-St. Mary's girls team leads the field in the Division II District championships Saturday at Goodyear Metro Park in Akron. Marissa Rossetti (418) won the race. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Melinda Renuart (left) can't catch Hudson's Caroline Sauers at the finish of the Division I District championships Saturday at Goodyear Metro Park on Saturday in Akron. Solon's Therese Haiss won the race and Sauers placed second. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)