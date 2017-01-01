Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Malena Shipley of North Georgia is embraced by her mom, Rebecca Shipley, after placing first in the championship Local Masters Heat at the 80th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday at Derby Down in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Local Super Stock Champion Savannah Fitzgerald of Portage County reacts after coming in second place at the 80th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday at Derby Down in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Celina Murty, 14, of Rochester, New York wraps her arms around her dad, Chris Murty, after placing first in the championship Rally Super Heat at the 80th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday at Derby Down in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Local Super Stock Champion Brianna Roth, 15, of Liberty, New York nears the finish line at the 80th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday at Derby Down in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rally Super Stock Champion Aidyn Driggers, 10, of Tarrytown, Georgia smiles for a picture with the trophy at the 80th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday at Derby Down in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Local Stock Champion Cayson Hayes, 9, of Southeast, Georgia smiles for a picture with the trophy at the 80th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday at Derby Down in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rally Super Stock Champion Celina Murty, 14, of Rochester, New York smiles for a picture with the trophy at the 80th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday at Derby Down in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
National Super Kids Classic winner Hayley Rodgers of Athens, Tennessee smiles for a picture with the trophy at the 80th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday at Derby Down in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Local Super Stock Champion Brianna Roth of Liberty, New York smiles for a picture with the trophy at the 80th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday at Derby Down in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Local Master Champion Malena Shipley, 12, of North Georgia smiles for a picture with the trophy at the 80th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday at Derby Down in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rally Masters Champion Marlon Wells of Indianapolis, Indiana smiles for a picture with the trophy at the 80th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday at Derby Down in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)