Walsh Jesuit goalie Libby Grace (right) pounces on a shot by Canfield's Bailey Fischer (20) as Walsh's Alex Kithcart moves up in the second half of their Division II regional final game at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School in Broadview Heights. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Halle Stelbasky challenges Canfield's Jen Morris for the ball in the second half of their Division II regional final game at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School in Broadview Heights. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Sandra Yu (15) drives the ball past Canfield's Kayhlee Buchenic in the second half of their Division II regional final game at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School in Broadview Heights. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Sandra Yu gets the jump on Canfield's Lauren Pettola in the second half of their Division II regional final game at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School in Broadview Heights. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canfield goalie Victoria Villano can't stop a goal by Walsh Jesuit's Maddy John in the second half of their Division II regional final game at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School in Broadview Heights.(Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Halle Stelbasky (12) goes for a header against Canfield goalie Olivia Governor in the second half of their Division II regional final game at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School in Broadview Heights. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Members of Walsh Jesuit's girls soccer team pose with their trophy after defeating Canfield 3-0 in the Division II regional final at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School in Broadview Heights. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Renee Mirka (right) and Canfield's Jen Love compete for the ball in the first half of their Division II regional final game at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School in Broadview Heights. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Sandra Yu challenges Canfield goalie Victoria Villano for the ball in the first half of their Division II regional final game at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School in Broadview Heights. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Teammates swarm Walsh Jesuit's Abbey Filicko (second from left) after she scored against Canfield in the first half of their Division II regional final game at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School in Broadview Heights. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canfield's Paige Bidinotto (left) challenges Walsh Jesuit's Sarah Kornick and Emily Rogers in the first half of their Division II regional final game at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School in Broadview Heights. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Sandra Yu and Canfield's Kaylee Buchenic compete for a header in the first half of their Division II regional final game at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School in Broadview Heights.(Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Sandra Uy lines up to score a goal under pressure from Canfield's Emma Seybert in the first half oftheir Division II regional final game at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School in Broadview Heights. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Halle Stelbasky (right) and Canfield's Emma Seybert compete for the ball in the first half of their Division II regional final game at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School in Broadview Heights. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)