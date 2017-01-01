Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
St. Francis DeSales' Xanie Fox (rear) tackles Walsh Jesuit's Abbey Filicko during first half action in the Walsh's 5-0 victory over the Stallions in their Division II girls soccer state championship Friday at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit High School soccer team members show their trophy to the fans after their 5-0 victory over the St. Francis DeSales Stallions in their Division II girls soccer state championship Friday at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Maddy John (right) celebrates after scoring on a header past St. Francis DeSales goalie Katerina Barrett (00) in the first half of Walsh's 5-0 victory over the Stallions in their Division II girls soccer state championship Friday at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Maddy John (23) knocks a goal past St. Francis DeSales goalie Katerina Barrett (00) during the second half of the Warriors' 5-0 victory over the Stallions in their Division II girls soccer state championship Friday at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Members of Walsh Jesuit High School soccer team celebrate after the Warriors 5-0 victory over the St. Francis DeSales Stallions in their Division II girls soccer state championship Friday at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit head soccer coach Dino McIntyre (left) hugs Talia Suglia and Emily Rogers as the Warriors celebrate their 5-0 victory over the St. Francis DeSales Stallions in their Division II girls soccer state championship Friday at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit fans celebrate after a goal by Kennedy Payne that gave the Warriors a 4-0 second half lead during their 5-0 victory over the St. Francis DeSales Stallions in their Division II girls soccer state championship Friday at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Sandra Yu (15) hits a header past St. Francis DeSales defender Hannah Clark for a first half goal during the Warriors 5-0 victory over the Stallions in their Division II girls soccer state championship Friday at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Maddy John (left) has the ball knocked away from her by St. Francis DeSales' Courtney Klosterman during first half action in the Warriors 5-0 victory over the Stallions in their Division II girls soccer state championship Friday at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Sandra Yu (left) has a shot on goal blocked by St. Francis DeSales' Courtney Klosterman during first half action in the Warriors 5-0 victory over the Stallions in their Division II girls soccer state championship Friday at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Kennedy Payne (right) goes up for a header over St. Francis DeSales' Maria Riley during first half action in the Warriors 5-0 victory over the Stallions in their Division II girls soccer state championship Friday at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Sandra Yu (right) heads the ball past St. Francis DeSales' Kerry McGuire during second half action in the Warriors 5-0 victory over the Stallions in their Division II girls soccer state championship Friday at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit goalie Libby Grace (center) punches a corner kick away from St. Francis DeSales players Olivia Nortz (left) and Alvi Shively (23) during first half action in the Warriors 5-0 victory over the Stallions in their Division II girls soccer state championship Friday at Columbus Crew Stadium. Walsh's Sandra Yu is to the right of Grace. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Maddy John (left) celebrates after knocking a goal past St. Francis DeSales goalie Katerina Barrett (00) during the second half of the Warriors 5-0 victory over the Stallions in their Division II girls soccer state championship Friday at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Sandra Yu (left) tries to knock a header past St. Francis DeSales' Courtney Klosterman during second half action in the Warriors 5-0 victory over the Stallions in their Division II girls soccer state championship Friday at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Alex Kithcart (left) knocks the ball away from St. Francis DeSales' Michelle Seiffert during first half action in the Warriors 5-0 victory over the Stallions in their Division II girls soccer state championship Friday at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Renee Mirka (right) fights for control of the ball with St. Francis DeSales' Kathleen Carpenter during second half action in Walsh's 5-0 victory over the Stallions in their Division II girls soccer state championship Friday at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)