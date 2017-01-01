Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Walsh Jesuit's Mia Telerico competes in the 100 yard butterfly event during the Division I district swimming championships Saturday at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium at Cleveland State University. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Stow's Lizzie Cole (top) competes against Kenston's Kate Stavnicky in the girls 200 yard freestyle during the Division I district swimming championships Saturday at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium at Cleveland State University. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Paige Shackleford (top) takes a breath as she races against Hoover's Regan Maxwell in the girls 200 yard freestyle during the Division I district swimming championships Saturday at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium at Cleveland State University. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Kirsten O'Keefe (right) leads Walsh Jesuit's Murphy Vance (top left) and Shaker Heights' Karissa Huang in the girls 200 yard freestyle during the Division I district swimming championships Saturday at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium at Cleveland State University. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Maddie Hannan competes in the girls 200 yard freestyle during the Division I district swimming championships Saturday at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium at Cleveland State University. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Nordonia's Christina McFarland surfaces as she participates in the girls 100 yard backstroke during the Division I district swimming championships Saturday at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium at Cleveland State University. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Student athletes and coaches cheer during the boys 100 yard backstroke during the Division I district swimming championships Saturday at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium at Cleveland State University. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Hanna Gresser competes in the 200 yard girls individual medley during the Division I district swimming championships Saturday at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium at Cleveland State University. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)