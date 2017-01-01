Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Greenwood Early Learning Center kindergarten student Emily Graham 5, participates in the "Stuff the Turkey" with school supplies for Leggett Elementary School kids program on Wednesday in Green, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Greenwood Early Learning Center kindergarten student Emily Graham 5, participates in the "Stuff the Turkey" with school supplies for Leggett Elementary School kids program on Wednesday in Green, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Greenwood Early Learning Center Kindergarten student William Maynard gets ready to "Stuff the Turkey" with school books for Leggett Elementary School kids on Wednesday in Green, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)