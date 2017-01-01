Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The restored bell tower at Akron Rural Cemetery more commonly known as Glendale Cemetery is lifted into place Tuesday in Akron. The bell tower was restored over the spring and early summer by Stan Hwyet Hall & Gardens subsidiary ARRC Inc. who managed the project. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Marilyn Keith (left) Akron City Council President, Charles Brown, City of Akron Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Greta Johnson, Summit County Deputy Law Director, break champagne bottles on the restored bell during the Bell Tower's christening ceremony at Akron Rural Cemetery more commonly known as Glendale Cemetery before it is lifted into place Tuesday in Akron. The bell tower was restored over the spring and early summer by Stan Hwyet Hall & Gardens subsidiary ARRC Inc. who managed the project. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The restored bell tower frame constructed by Christian & Son Inc. is steadied into place by Chris McMahan (left) and Ty Powers of Powers Construction of Wadsworth at Akron Rural Cemetery, more commonly known as Glendale Cemetery Tuesday in Akron. The bell tower was restored over the spring and early summer by Stan Hwyet Hall & Gardens subsidiary ARRC Inc. who managed the project. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The roof of the restored bell tower at Akron Rural Cemetery, more commonly known as Glendale Cemetery, is steadied into place by Chris McMahan (top) and Ty Powers of Powers Construction of Wadsworth Tuesday, in Akron. The bell tower was restored over the spring and early summer by Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens subsidiary ARRC Inc. who managed the project. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
John V. Frank, the president of Akron Rural Cemetery more commonly known as Glendale Cemetery, rings the restored bell of the cemetery's historical bell tower with a mallet before it is lifted into place Tuesday in Akron. The bell tower was restored over the spring and early summer by Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens subsidiary ARRC Inc. who managed the project. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The roof of the restored bell tower at Akron Rural Cemetery, more commonly known as Glendale Cemetery, is lifted into place Tuesday in Akron. The bell tower was restored over the spring and early summer by Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens subsidiary ARRC Inc. who managed the project. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)