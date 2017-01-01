Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
An anti-government protester holds a bible in the middle of a cloud of tear gas during a march in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday. Tens of thousands of protesters flooded the streets again, one day after three people were killed and hundreds arrested in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A woman is aided by a fellow anti-government protester after an injury during clashes with security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday. Tens of thousands of protesters flooded the streets again Thursday, one day after three people were killed and hundreds arrested in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Bolivarian National Police run through flames during clashes with anti-government protesters in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday. Tens of thousands of protesters asking for the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets again Thursday, one day after three people were killed and hundreds arrested in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Paramedics assist a man injured during clashes with security forces during protests asking for the resignation of Presiden Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday. Tens of thousands of protesters flooded the streets again Thursday, one day after three people were killed and hundreds arrested in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro march in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday. Tens of thousands of protesters flooded the streets again Thursday, one day after three people were killed and hundreds arrested in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro stand amidst tear gas during clashes with security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday. Tens of thousands of protesters flooded the streets again Thursday, one day after three people were killed and hundreds arrested in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Worker walks at the General Motors' plant in Valencia, Venezuela, Thursday. The company announced that it was shuttering operations in the country after authorities seized the factory on Wednesday. General Motors' announcement comes as Venezuela's opposition looks to keep up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro, taking to the streets again Thursday after three people were killed and hundreds arrested in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years. (AP Photo/Juan Carlos Hernandez)
Adan Tortolero, member of General Motors's Workers Union, addresses employees at the company's plant in Valencia, Venezuela, Thursday. General Motors announced that it was shuttering operations in the country after authorities seized the factory on Wednesday. General Motors' announcement comes as Venezuela's opposition looks to keep up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro, taking to the streets again Thursday after three people were killed and hundreds arrested in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years. (AP Photo/Juan Carlos Hernandez)