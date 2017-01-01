Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Wadsworth's Jodi Johnson (left) attempts to go up for two points as a foul is called on Hudson's Kristen Mummey during the third period of their game at Hudson High School Wednesday in Hudson, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's McKenzie O'Brien (left) attempts to go up for two past Hudson's Kelly Gough during the third period of their game at Hudson High School Wednesday in Hudson, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Angie Arand (right) runs into Wadsworth's Rachel Goddard (left) and Sabrina Parsons as she makes her way to the basket during the second period of their game at Hudson High School Wednesday in Hudson, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Kristen Mummey scores two points over Wadsworth's Taylor Wyatt during the second period of their game at Hudson High School Wednesday in Hudson, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Kristen Mummey (right) attempts to pass Wadsworth's Sabrina Parsons during the second period of their game at Hudson High School Wednesday in Hudson, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Hannah Boesinger (left) is stopped by Wadsworth's McKenzie O'Brien during the first period of their game at Hudson High School Wednesday in Hudson, Ohio. Boesinger fell on this play and was taken out of the game with a concussion. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)