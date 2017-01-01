Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Inbee Park (right) of South Korea, celebrates after jumping into Poppy's Pond with caddie Brad Beecher after winning the LPGA Kraft Nabisco Championship golf tournament in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Sunday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Inbee Park, of South Korea, reacts after winning the LPGA Kraft Nabisco Championship golf tournament in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Sunday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Inbee Park, of South Korea, watches her shot from the fairway bunker on the second hole during the final round of the LPGA Kraft Nabisco Championship golf tournament in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Sunday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Inbee Park, of South Korea, watches her tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the LPGA Kraft Nabisco Championship golf tournament in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Sunday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Inbee Park, of South Korea, waves after a birdie as playing partner Lizette Salas on the first hole during the final round of the LPGA Kraft Nabisco Championship golf tournament in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Sunday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)