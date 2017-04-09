Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Danny Willett of England, congratulates Sergio Garcia, of Spain, at the green jacket ceremony after the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Sergio Garcia, of Spain, hugs Justin Rose, of England, after making his birdie putt on the 18th green to win the Masters golf tournament after a playoff Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)