Bill Hurley III hits out of the sand on the 10th hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament, Friday in Wilmington, N.C. (Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP)
Ariya Jutanugarn, of Thailand, twirls her club as she walks off the 9th hole during round two of the Lorena Ochoa Invitational at Mexico Golf Club in Mexico City, Friday. The invitational, the tenth of the 2017 LPGA tour, is the tour's first Match Play event since 2012. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)