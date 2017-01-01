Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Chella Choi, of South Korea (right) and her caddie Ji Yeon Choi, react to a fan on the 18th hole during the first round of the 2017 Women's PGA Championship at the Olympia Fields Country Club Thursday in Olympia Fields, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chella Choi, of South Korea, hits out of a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the 2017 Women's PGA Championship at the Olympia Fields Country Club Thursday in Olympia Fields, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)