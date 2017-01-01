Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
John Merrick kisses the winner's trophy after his victory in the Northern Trust Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Sunday. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Charlie Beljan celebrates his birdie on the 18th green at the end of regulation play to put him in a play-off in the final round of the Northern Trust Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles Sunday. Beljan lost to John Merrick on the second play-off hole. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)