Suzann Pettersen, of Norway, chips onto the 16th green during the first round of the LPGA Classic tournament at Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge, Ontario, Thursday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Suzann Pettersen, of Norway, watches her drive on the 18th hole during the first round of the LPGA Classic golf tournament at Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge, Ontario, Thursday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Mi Hyang Lee, of South Korea, watches her drive on the 18th hole during the first round of the LPGA Classic golf tournament at Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge, Ontario, Thursday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)