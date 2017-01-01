Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Justin Thomas points as he watches his ball after teeing off on the 14th hole, in round one of the Mexico Championship at Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, Thursday. All but one of the world's top 50 golfers are contesting the World Golf Championship PGA event, which this year relocated to Mexico City from the Trump National Doral Resort in Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rickie Fowler of the U.S. tees off at the 14th hole in round one of the Mexico Championship at Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, Thursday. All but one of the world's top 50 golfers are contesting the World Golf Championship PGA event, which this year relocated to Mexico City from the Trump National Doral Resort in Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays on the 11th hole, in round one of the Mexico Championship at Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, Thursday. All but one of the world's top 50 golfers are contesting the World Golf Championship PGA event, which this year relocated to Mexico City from the Trump National Doral Resort in Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
England's Lee Westwood hits the ball out of a bunker on the 9th hole, in round one of the Mexico Championship at the Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, Thursday. All but one of the world's top 50 golfers are contesting the World Golf Championship PGA event, which this year relocated to Mexico City from the Trump National Doral Resort in Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland gestures to fans with his club as he leaves the 9th hole after finishing round one of the Mexico Championship at Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, Thursday. All but one of the world's top 50 golfers are contesting the World Golf Championship PGA event, which this year relocated to Mexico City from the Trump National Doral Resort in Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)