Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Chella Choi, of South Korea, watches her tee shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Women's PGA Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club Saturday in Olympia Fields, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Danielle Kang watches her tee shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Women's PGA Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club Saturday in Olympia Fields, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Kirk Triplett putts on the third hole during the third round of the U.S. Senior Open Saturday in Peabody, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)