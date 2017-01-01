Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, watches the flight of his approach shot on the second hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open Thursday in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hits his approach shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open Thursday in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Matt Kuchar waves to the crowd after sinking a birdie putt on the 15th hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open Thursday in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)n