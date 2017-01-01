Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Phil Mickelson, left, consoles a fan while she is tended to after being struck in the head by Mickelson's approach shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Nick Watney lines up a putt on the 13th hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)