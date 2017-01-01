Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
First round leader Dominic Bozzelli shakes hands on the ninth green after posting an 8-under par first round in the CareerBuilder Challenge golf tournament at the Stadium Course at PGA West on Thursday in La Quinta, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Harold Varner III hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the CareerBuilder Challenge at the La Quinta County Club Thursday in La Quinta, Calif. Varner finished 7-under par one shot back of leader Dominic Bozzelli. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)