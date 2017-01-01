Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
China's Shanshan Feng lines up a putt on the second green during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Friday in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
China's Shanshan Feng tees off on the second hole during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Friday in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
China's Shanshan Feng reacts after sinking a putt on the second green during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Friday in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Patrick Rodgers, right, and his caddie watch a ball hit by another golfer during the second-round of the John Deere Classic Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. At the end of the second-round, Rodgers leads the field with a score of 13-under. (Brian Achenbach/QCOnline.com via AP)
Patrick Rodgers stands on a hill watching players putt on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (Brian Achenbach/QCOnline.com via AP)