Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
LAFAYETTE TWP.: A Christmas tree trimmed with white lights, a heart ornament and the word “hope” still stands in the front room of Bryon Macron’s tidy colonial at the end of a cul-de-sac outside Medina.