Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Lexi Thompson watches her tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Kingsmill Championship LPGA tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Thursday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Lexi Thompson (left) walks with her caddie Kevin McAlpine to the ninth tee during the first round of the Kingsmill Championship LPGA tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Thursday. Thompson finished with a 6-under-par 65. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Ricky Barnes watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the Byron Nelson PGA golf tournament at TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas, Thursday. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Matt Kuchar watches his ball on the third green during the first round of the Byron Nelson PGA golf tournament at TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas, Thursday. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
James Hahn watches his tee shot on the 17th tee during the first round of the Byron Nelson PGA golf tournament at TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas, Thursday. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP)