Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Rickie Fowler hits from the 4th tee during the third round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Saturday. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
Charley Hoffman hits his ball from a sand bunker along the 2nd green during the third round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Saturday. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS)
Rickie Fowler reacts after a birdie on the 15th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Justin Rose, of England, hits on the 12th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Sergio Garcia, of Spain, chips to the 15th green during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Charley Hoffman smiles as he walks off the 13th green during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)