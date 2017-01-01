Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Russell Henley holds the trophy after winning the Houston Open golf tournament, Sunday in Humble, Texas. Henley won the tournament by three shots over Sung Kang. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Russell Henley hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Houston Open golf tournament, Sunday in Humble, Texas. Henley won the tournament over Sung Kang. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Russell Henley, right, hugs wife, Teil Henley, on the 18th green after winning the Houston Open golf tournament, Sunday in Humble, Texas. Henley won over Sung Kang (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)