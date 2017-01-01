Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kyle Stanley, tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the PGA Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Ryan Ruffels putts on the eighth green during the first round of the PGA Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Teammates Kyle Stanley (left) and Ryan Ruffels walk off the 9th green after finishing the day six under par, during the first round of the PGA Zurich Classic tournament's new two-man team format at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)