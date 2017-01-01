Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Justin Rose tees off on the third hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament on the South Course at the Torrey Pines Golf Course Friday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Brandt Snedeker hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament on the South Course at the Torrey Pines Golf Course Friday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Adam Hadwin looks over his putt on the ninth hole of the North Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
TOLEDO: A father and his adult son were sentenced to life in prison Friday after being convicted of raping and shackling a teenage relative who escaped their basement by hiding a spare key and using it to unlock her handcuffs.