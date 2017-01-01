Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This image provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday shows Tiger Woods. Police in Florida said Tiger Woods has been arrested for DUI. (Palm Beach County Sheriuff's office via AP)
In this Jan. 25 photo, Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fifth hole of the north course during the Pro-Am event of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, in San Diego. Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
In this Dec. 4, 2016 photo, Tiger Woods reacts after a putt during the final round at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, in Nassau, Bahamas. Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. on Monday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and other tokens of affection mark the spot along South Main Street in Coventry Township where three middle school students were struck by a vehicle late Sunday afternoon, with two girls dying of their injuries.