Tiger Woods hits a shot from the third tee during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Monday, March 25, 2013, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Tiger Woods walks down first fairway after teeing off during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, March 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Tiger Woods hits a shot from the fourth fairway during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Monday, March 25, 2013, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Tiger Woods, left, hits from the seventh tee during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Monday, March 25, 2013, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Rickie Fowler lines up a shot on the sixth green during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Monday, March 25, 2013, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Keegan Bradley hits chip shot to the sixth hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Monday, March 25, 2013, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Rickie Fowler hits a shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Monday, March 25, 2013, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Justin Rose, of England, putts on the sixth green during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Monday, March 25, 2013, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Tiger Woods holds up his ball and tips his hat to the gallery after sinking a birdie putt on the fourth hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Monday, March 25, 2013, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Keegan Bradley hits chip shot to the sixth hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Monday, March 25, 2013, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Gonzalo Fenandez Castano, of Spain, waves his left hand after his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Monday, March 25, 2013, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Tiger Woods, left, jokes with Arnold Palmer after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Monday, March 25, 2013, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)