With the aid of "Highway," a Jack Russell terrier, Dan O'Grady of Akron, rescued a rabbit "Interstate" in Jacksonville, FL. He found a new home for the dog and brought the rabbit to the Humane Society of Summit County.
The following St. Hilary School pairs and individual students have qualified to advance to the District Science Fair on March 18 at the University of Akron:
Allison Swiatkowski, Nicole Reese, Lucy Chmura, Meg Resweber, Regina Demechko, Gia Abucejo, and Meghan Vieltorf. Center row, left to right: Jackson Alexander, Will Scherler, Will Kane, Kiara Brady, Nick David, Clare George, Sadie Nierzwicki, and Celia Baranek. Back row, left to right: Clara Hoffert, Ronetas Lubes, Daniel Monea, Cline Hearty, Matthew Kwok, Clara Krohn, and Gina Roman. (St. Sebastian School photo)
The University of Akron Team took first place in the 5th annual Peoples Bank Business Case Competition on Feb. 11. Pictured are Chuck Sulerzyski (left), Peoples Bank CEO and president, University of Akron students Layne Scheufler, Preston Matos, and Eric Vlahos and team advisor Bhanu Balasubramnian . (Handout photo)
National 4H Council is thrilled to announce that Ohio student, Ava Lonneman, beat hundreds of youth for the National Youth In Action Award and scholarship given by the National 4H Council.
Makorobondo Salukombo, known as, Dee fled the war and turmoil in Congo to have the opportunity of coming to America for his second chance in 2005. Dee made the most of his life in the states. He was resettled in Lakewood where he went to school, played sports in high school, was a fan of LeBron James and the Cavs, and worked his way to Denison University. After making incredible strides, starting an organization to help children go to school, he then competed in the 2016 Olympics! Dee will shared his story on Tuesday, February 14th at 8:45am in the Barberton High School theater.
St. Sebastian Students Donate to Christ Child Society of Akron. (Michelle Huber photo)