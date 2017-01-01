Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The St. Hilary School Power of the Pen team, front, from left, Clarissa Snyder, Meg Resweber, Emma Harrell, Annie Hart, Isabelle Hahn, and Gia Abucejo, and back, from left, Eva Janigian, Gina Roman, Clara Hoffert, and Aly Misenhelter. Not pictured: Alianna Huston. (Photo courtesy St. Hilary School)
Student Council members from St. Sebastian Parish School get ready to pack up items collected for the toy drive for Toys for First Steps; Pregnancy Advocacy Services. (Photo courtesy St. Sebastian Parish School )
One of A Kind Pet Rescue cat manager Libby Weaver rescuing Myriad, our 10,000th rescue. (Photo courtesy One of A Kind Pet Rescue)