Children's Concert Society installed their officers for their 70th season on June 20, 2017 at the Society's Annual Luncheon at the Fairlawn Country Club. They were installed by Past President Diane Lazzerini on the far left. The 2017-2018 officers are from left to right: Karin Jackoboice-Lesneski, Secretary; Margo Snider, President; Cheryl Boigegrain, Vice President and Renee Pinsky, Treasurer.
Saint Matthew Parish School Fifth Grade class recently finished their service project for the year. Each of the fifth grade students chose fabric to sew a Little Dress for Africa.
Barry Rosenbaum, senior fellow with the University of Akron Foundation, was one of five Deshpande Symposium Award winners. Shown at the event are, from left, event organizer Steven Tello, UMass Lowell senior associate vice chancellor for entrepreneurship and economic development; event emcee Deborah Hoover, president and CEO of the Burton D. Morgan Foundation; Rosenbaum; and renowned tech entrepreneur Gururaj Desh Deshpande, co-founder of the symposium and the Deshpande Foundation. (Tory Germann / UMass Lowell)
Keep Akron Beautiful selected the winning Dreamscape Raffle ticket on June 8. In attendance from left are: Elaine Murphy, KAB Controller, Cindy Pantea, KAB Communications & Office Manager, Helen Dauka, KAB Communications & Volunteer Project Manager, Jacqui Ricchiuti, KAB CE, Thomas Clark, KAB Board of Directors, Captain Daniel Zampelli, KAB Board President, and Allan Johnson, KAB Board of Directors.
Hemma Svasti Bagley recently played chess at the United States Chess Women's Championship in Las Vegas on June 14th and 15th 2017. She won 1st place in the U1400 category.