Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
St. Sebastian Parish School had four students who qualified to compete in the Power of the Pen Competition at the College of Wooster. The students were, eighth grader Matthew Dennee and seventh graders Mia Khayyat Sawyer Huckabee and Cassia Chivers. (St. Sebastian Parish School)
Summit DD staff volunteering at Emerge Counseling for the 2017 Community Give Back Day.
Fifth Third recently announced that it provided over 1 million meals in May to fight hunger during its annual Feeding Our Communities initiative.
While Cavaliers fans were watching their blockbuster trade hopes dashed during the NBA Draft on Thursday night, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade were taking in spring menswear shows at Paris Fashion Week.