The St. Hilary Parish and School community is proud to support the new Battered Women's Shelter of Summit-Medina Counties. St. Hilary School students collected hundreds of items, including personal care items, baby items, children's toys, and more, to make welcome bags for those served by the shelter.
The 100+ Women Medina Chapter chose Medina Creative Housing as one of its recipients at their January 2017 meeting. CEO Dianne DePasquale-Hagerty accepted the check on behalf of the agency. Pictured with her are (back row) James Derry, Ashley Korecky, Sara Fisher, Ethan Thompson. Front Row: Mary Corrall, Shannon Pieh, Dianne DePasquale-Hagerty, Joan Calahan, Doreen Chester.
The St. Hilary School Eighth Grade Power of the Pen team, from left, Gina Roman, Gia Abucejo, Isabelle Hahn, Annie Hart, Eva Janigian, and Meg Resweber.
St. Sebastian Parish School 8th grade student Matthew Dennee has qualifyied for the state level competition of the National Geographic Bee.
Darletta Logan, a doctoral student in the Counselor Education and Supervision doctoral program at The University of Akron, has been named the recipient of the 2017 'Ohana Honors Award from the Counselors for Social Justice (CSJ), a division of the American Counseling Association.