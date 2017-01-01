Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Gia Abucejo, an eighth-grader at St. Hilary School, was one of seven students to win the District Spelling Bee last month.
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) presented the Bronze Star Medal to Lieutenant Colonel Curtis Brown and Captain Robert Ahlers, both members of the Ohio National Guard who were deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2004 to 2005.
St. Sebastian Parish School recently recognized a very important group of students during the Terrier Spotlight announcement. These students show school pride, have a positive outlook in the classroom regarding school work and classmates and they represent St. Sebastian Parish School in a positive light. One student was recognized from each class and given their award at a recent school assembly. Congratulations to the following students: Joseph Deagan, K; Gabriella Vesco, K; Frances Knauer, 1st; Noelle Keso, 1st; Elena Salisbury, 2nd; Peter Zografakis, 2nd; Madelyn Kastelic, 3rd; Rowan Kelly, 3rd; Reese Kelly, 4th; Luke Kindbom, 4th; Michael Walter, 5th; Jack Stahl, 5th; Ella Thomas, 6th; Andy Thomas, 6th; Veronica Savitski, 7th; Andrew Powell, 7th; Madalyne Sinley, 8th; and Alex Raita, 8th.
The National Academic Quiz Tournaments has selected the Copley-Fairlawn A team as its Middle School Quiz Bowl Team of the Week due to its performance at the February 18 Solon Tournament. From left are Ryan Pinard, Nathan Hazlett, Nick Carrino (all 8th graders) and Stephen Catalano lying down (7th grade).