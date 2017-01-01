Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Markus Draeger (left) and Thomas Neudert (right) of Zeppelin measure the tension on cables on the semi-rigid blimp Goodyear Zeppelin NT that is being built at the Goodyear Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Heiko Eckleben, airship mechanic with the German Zeppelin Corporation, works on the internal frame, or longeron, as construction of the semi-rigid blimp Goodyear Zeppelin NT is underway at the Goodyear Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar. The NT airship will be close to 247 feet long. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Joe Samples,a Goodyear airframe and power plant mechanic, works on the wiring channel of the internal structure, or longeron, at the Goodyear Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Heiko Eckleben, airship mechanic with the German Zeppelin Corporation, works on a part for the internal frame, or longeron, at the Goodyear Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar. Nose cones from past blimps hang on the wall behind him. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Triangular frames are suspended in the hagar as construction of the final semi-rigid blimp Goodyear Zeppelin NT is underway at the Goodyear Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar. The airship should be ready to launch in the Spring. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A sign on a parts cage in the Goodyear Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar. Construction is underway for the final semi-rigid blimp Goodyear Zeppelin NT that will be based at Goodyear's blimp base at Wingfoot Lake. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)