Good Neighbors' Keith Freund, left, and Goodyear associate Kirsten Eickert scrub the walls at Good Neighbors Choice food pantry in Akron. Goodyear associates have been volunteering around the city for the past week. The company is also providing workshops that provide free training to local non-profits. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Goodyear's Kirsten Eickert helps move stock out of the freezers on Wednesday at Good Neighbors Choice food pantry in Akron. Goodyear associates have been volunteering around the city for the past week. The company is also providing workshops that provide free training to local non-profits. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Goodyear's Sebastian Gruenheid mops while more associates stock rice on Wednesday at Good Neighbors Choice food pantry in Akron. Goodyear associates have been volunteering around the city for the past week. The company is also providing workshops that provide free training to local non-profits. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bob Parsons of Goodyear teaches a professional development workshop on "InsideOut Coaching" at Goodyear's global headquarters to members of Akron-area non-profit organizations. Goodyear offered that workshop and others to local nonprofits as part of its new week of volunteering program that concluded Wednesday. (Jim Mackinnon/Akron Beacon Journal)
Goodyear's Sebastina Gruenheid (right) smiles while working to move things out of a freezer with associates Matt Arko (center) and Jason Mellon (left) on Wednesday at Good Neighbors Choice food pantry in Akron. Goodyear associates have been volunteering around the city for the past week. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)