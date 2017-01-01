Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. signals a thumbs-up as he leaves the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday after he led the GOP majority to change Senate rules and lower the vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees from 60 votes to a simple majority in order to advance Neil Gorsuch to a confirmation vote. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
In this March 21 photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters as he leaves the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday after the GOP majority led a change to the Senate rules and lower the vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees from 60 votes to a simple majority in order to advance Neil Gorsuch to a confirmation vote. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
The Capitol in Washington is seen early Thursday as Senate Republicans are poised to change the rules by lowering the threshold for a vote on Supreme Court nominees from 60 votes to a simple majority to eliminate the ability of Democrats to keep President Donald Trump's nominee Neil Gorsuch off the high court. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. is pursued by reporters as he arrives for the scheduled cloture vote to end debate on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday as the Republican majority is poised to change Senate rules and lower the vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees from 60 votes to a simple majority. McCain feels that move will diminish the bipartisanship and said "I fear that someday we will regret what we are about to do." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)