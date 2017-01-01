Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch faces the Senate Judiciary Committee on the final day of his confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch (right) stands up during a break in his testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H. (left) and Gorsuch's wife Marie Louise Gorsuch (second from right) join him. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
From left, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. and Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. confer on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday prior to the start of the committee's confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Marie Louise Gorsuch, wife of Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch touches his shoulder during a break in testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
To avoid conviction, William Knight’s attorneys will have to show he or his family were in serious danger when he shot and killed an Akron man selling his son-in-law’s stolen dirt bike Monday night, a legal expert said.