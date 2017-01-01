Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Soprano leader Carol Bloom sings with her section at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Akron. Eight new songs are being performed at this years annual Gospel Meets Symphony, which will be performed at E.J. Thomas Hall on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tenor Charlotte Cross of Akron (center) rehearses amongst her group at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Akron. Eight new songs are being performed at this years annual Gospel Meets Symphony, which will be performed at E.J. Thomas Hall on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chorus Master Jennifer Mekel Jones leads the choir at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Akron. Eight new songs are being performed at this years annual Gospel Meets Symphony, which will be performed at E.J. Thomas Hall on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The soprano section rehearses at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Akron. Eight new songs are being performed at this years annual Gospel Meets Symphony, which will be performed at E.J. Thomas Hall on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tenor Anthony Radgeway of Akron (left) sings behind Charlotte Cross of Akron (right) at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Akron. Eight new songs are being performed at this years annual Gospel Meets Symphony, which will be performed at E.J. Thomas Hall on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Soprano Kaija Jeantet of Tallmadge rehearses at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Akron. Eight new songs are being performed at this years annual Gospel Meets Symphony, which will be performed at E.J. Thomas Hall on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tylynn Kight, 13, of Akron sings in the back pew of rehearsal at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Akron. The 13-year-old practices with the group but cannot yet officially be a part of the show until she is 16. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)