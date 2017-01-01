Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Soloist Doretha Fold-Williams sings with the other members of the Gospel Meets Symphony. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Soloist Doretha Fold-Williams sings with the other members of the Gospel Meets Symphony as they rehearse for the group's upcoming 20th anniversary concert. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Guest Conductor Eric Benjamin works with members of the Gospel Meets Symphony as they rehearse for the group's upcoming 20th anniversary concert. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Guest Conductor Eric Benjamin works with members of the Gospel Meets Symphony. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Gospel Meets Symphony Choir chairwoman Ann Lane Gates, left, original choir director Cleo Myricks, 20-year sign language interpreter Dorothy Jackson, former assistant conductor Eric Benjamin and current music director Christopher Wilkins, pose for a photo while attending the group's 20th anniversary celebration at the Akron Urban League. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
A member of the Gospel Meets Symphony goes over sheet music while rehearsing for the group's upcoming concert. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Mary Kelly of Akron (center) sings with other members of the Gospel Meets Symphony as they rehearse at Mount Calvary Baptist Church for the group's upcoming 20th anniversary concert. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Chorus Master Jennifer Jones works with members of the Gospel Meets Symphony as they rehearse for the group's upcoming 20th anniversary concert. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Two members of the Gospel Meets Symphony rehearse at Mount Calvary Baptist Church for the group's upcoming 20th anniversary concert that will be held at EJ Thomas Hall on February 23, 2013. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
A photo of the 2012 Gospel Meets Symphony concert at E.J. Thomas Hall in Akron, Ohio. (Courtesy Akron Symphony Orchestra)
A photo of the first Gospel Meets Symphony concert in 1993 at the Civic Theatre in Akron, Ohio. (Courtesy Akron Symphony Orchestra)