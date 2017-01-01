Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday. President Donald Trump says the nation "needs a good `shutdown' in September" to fix a "mess" in the Senate, saying on Twitter that the country needs to "either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51 (percent)," suggesting more rules changes ahead in the Senate. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Tuesday during a ceremony to present the Commander-in-Chief trophy to the Air Force Academy football team. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)