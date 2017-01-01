Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Julie Billiart School of St. Sebastian Parish Principal Jason Wojnicz at the new location, the former Christ Methodist Church in Schneider Park. St. Sebastian Parish hosted an open house at the end of January. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Julie Billiart School of St. Sebastian Parish Principal Jason Wojnicz at the new location, the former Christ Methodist Church in Schneider Park. St. Sebastian Parish hosted an open house at the end of January. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Becca Murphy of Cuyahoga Falls (left) and Megan Harbath of Medina listen to Julie Billiart School of St. Sebastian Parish Principal Jason Wojnicz during a open house recently. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bob and Joan Kaplan of Akron talk with Julie Billiart School of St. Sebastian Parish Principal Jason Wojnicz (right) at a open house. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)