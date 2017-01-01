Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Stow High senior Maggie Harlin, leads her classmates through the halls of Indian Trail Elementary Wednesday in Stow. Stow seniors returned to their elementary schools for one last walk through the halls where they started. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow senior Grace Elhert smiles as Indian Trail Elementary principal John Lacoste shows her a photo of himself and Ehlert from 2004 when she was a student at Indian Trail. Ehlert and several other of her graduating class returned to the school to walk the halls of their elementary school one final time Wednesday in Stow. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Indian Trail Elementary principal John Lacoste holds a photo of himself and Stow senior Grace Ehlert from 2004 when she was a student at Indian Trail. Ehlert and several other of her graduating class returned to the school to walk the halls of their elementary school one final time Wednesday in Stow. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow High senior Cameron Krec high fives fourth graders as he joins his classmates as they walk the halls at Indian Trail Elementary Wednesday in Stow. Stow seniors returned to their elementary schools for one last walk through the halls where they started. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow High seniors Jordan Koh (left) and Hannah Whitlock hold signs that the students at Indian Trail Elementary made for the returning former students after they walked the halls of their former elementary school Wednesday in Stow. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)