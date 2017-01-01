Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Third grader Brianna Ellis pulls a leaf of lettuce to put in the class' worm farm in Stephanie Baugh's classroom at Case Elementary School on Wednesday in Akron. The school received a $10,000 grant from the GPD Employees' Foundation for a greenhouse. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Third grader Cordell Shapiro checks to see if a radish has started to form in the classroom garden in Stephanie Baugh's classroom at Case Elementary School on Wednesday in Akron. The school received a $10,000 grant from the GPD Employees' Foundation for a greenhouse at the new school. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Third grader Abigail Provence measures the height of a corn stalk in Stephanie Baugh's classroom at Case Elementary School on Wednesday in Akron. The school received a $10,000 grant from the GPD Employees' Foundation for a greenhouse at the new school. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
T'e Ana Smith samples cilantro in Stephanie Baugh's classroom at Case Elementary School on Wednesday, in Akron. The school received a $10,000 grant from the GPD Employees' Foundation for a greenhouse at the new school. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)